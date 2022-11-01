1955

The Emperor's Baker - The Baker's Emperor

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • History

Release Date

January 7th, 1955

Studio

Československý státní film

Rudolph II, the Holy Roman Emperor, does not have a simple life. And yet he manages to complicate it even more with his frequent outbursts of anger. While he searches for a mythical Golem, an animated clay statue, Matthew the Baker is thrown into the dungeon for selling the special buns for the emperor to people. Matthew is accidentally mistaken for the emperor and takes his place. And when the Golem is finally found, it will complicate things beyond comprehension...

Cast

Nataša GollováKaterina aka Sirael
Jiri PlachyEdward Kelley
František ČernýHieroným Alessandro Scotta, alchemist
Bohuš ZáhorskýLang
František FilipovskýCourt Astrologer
Zdeněk ŠtěpánekMarshal Russworm

