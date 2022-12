Not Available

Join Emmy-award winning producer and feature reporter John Yeager (ABC affiliate KXLY-TV, Spokane) on a scenic and musical trip on Amtrak's Empire Builder as it wends it's way from Chicago to Seattle. The 2200-mile route was finished in 1893 by Great Northern Railway Founder James J. Hill. This documentary also chronicles the life and times of people who now work on the train and those whose lives it touches.