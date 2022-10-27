Not Available

Project Itoh: Empire of Corpses

The story of The Empire of Corpses takes place in 19th century Europe, and revolves around John Watson. He is scouted by the government to become a secret agent- However, Watson lives in a world where "Frankensteins"- human corpses that are re-purposed with a false soul in order to use them as laborers- are used to improve industrial development.

Ayumu MuraseFriday
Yoshimasa HosoyaJohn H. Watson
Akio ÔtsukaMycroft Holmes
Takayuki SugōThe One
Taiten KusunokiFrederick Barnaby

