Project Itoh: Empire of Corpses

The story of The Empire of Corpses takes place in 19th century Europe, and revolves around John Watson. He is scouted by the government to become a secret agent- However, Watson lives in a world where "Frankensteins"- human corpses that are re-purposed with a false soul in order to use them as laborers- are used to improve industrial development.
|Ayumu Murase
|Friday
|Yoshimasa Hosoya
|John H. Watson
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Mycroft Holmes
|Takayuki Sugō
|The One
|Taiten Kusunoki
|Frederick Barnaby
