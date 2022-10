Not Available

The story of “Empire Symbol” is quiet dramatic and it is called Chinese “The Da Vinci Code”: a group of people seems unrelated--- an auto mechanic Cheng Xi (acted by Pan Yueming), a policewoman Mei Jia (acted by Hu Ke) and a Japanese archaeologist Xiao Yelingzi (acted by Yi Nengjing), they are bonded by an invaluable empire treasure of Ming Dynasty. With the mystery is solved, everyone starts a hunt for love, fortune and power.