"The Employables" follows job seekers with conditions such as autism or Tourette Syndrome as they work to overcome obstacles and find fulfilling employment that provides them with the skills to excel long term in their careers. Each episode charts the highs and lows of two jobseekers in their hunt for work. To help achieve their dreams, each participant works with an autism or Tourette Syndrome specialist to identify their strengths and determine how best to pursue their job search.