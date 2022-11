Not Available

Jazmín, a young woman living in Mexico City, is nonplussed when she receives a call informing her that her father Toussaint, an illegal Haitian immigrant, is ill. She hasn't seen him in years, and does not know why they are calling her. When she finally gets to the hospital and discovers that her father is suffering from vascular dementia, she finds herself faced with the task of caring for a man who is more a stranger than a father to her.