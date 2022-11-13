Not Available

Grace, a new teacher, replaces Melisa who resigns due to the unruly students of Class 3A class; especially Destin, Nancy, and Adela, daughters of the school’s biggest donor. When Grace forces Dinda to fill the empty seat in front of the teacher’s desk, she becomes possessed. Then Dinda starts experiencing the feelings of Clara, a former Permata Putri student, who disappeared four years ago. Then Adela, Destin, and Nancy also experience the same things. They are haunted by the female ghost for their mischievous behavior towards the empty seat. They are soon found dead in their homes. Soon, Grace also experiences the same thing. When Janet, the headmistress, warns her about the empty chair, Grace stubbornly refuses to believe. Along with Grace, Dinda helps to investigate the secret of the empty chair.