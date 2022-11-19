The Encore of Tony Duran

Not Available

A victim of personal and financial failure, Tony long ago gave up his dreams of singing and performance. But now, even his day job has disappeared, prompting in Tony feelings of self-loathing and worthlessness. Desperate, Tony is prepared to sink to crime to pay his bills, but he finds himself incompetent at even that. Withering under the gaze of the meth dealer, Art, Tony is now a completely broken man: robbed, lifethreatened and miserable. He makes his last gamble and loses it all. However, just at the moment his life becomes a complete nightmare, his friend Jerry is there to guide Tony back.