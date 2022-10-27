The Encounter 2: Paradise Lost

Not Available

Seven years after the world's most devastating tsunami in Thailand six strangers find themselves trapped in a beach side resort on the brink of an oncoming hurricane. Each of their hearts are broken and silently cry out on the most desperate night of their lives. As the storm rages on and the six strangers fall deeper into the heart of darkness another guest arrives at the hotel. He says he is Jesus Christ, and he knows what each of them suffers from. Knowing their dire need, he came to bring them all a message of hope and rescue them from the darkest corners of their own hearts.