A group of old friends gets together for a weekend in a mountain cabin. Years have gone by and yet nothing seems to have changed between them. But lurking behind the laughter and stories is a murky episode from the past that continues to haunt them. A strange, sudden incident alters their plans, leaving them stranded and with no line of communication to the outside world. On their way for help, the group starts to disintegrate, just as a new natural order is unveiled before their astonished eyes.
|Daniel Grao
|Félix
|Clara Lago
|Eva
|Andrés Velencoso
|Hugo
|Carmen Ruiz
|Sara
|Miquel Fernández
|Sergio
|Antonio Garrido
|Rafa
View Full Cast >