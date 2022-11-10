Not Available

The End

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mod Producciones

A group of old friends gets together for a weekend in a mountain cabin. Years have gone by and yet nothing seems to have changed between them. But lurking behind the laughter and stories is a murky episode from the past that continues to haunt them. A strange, sudden incident alters their plans, leaving them stranded and with no line of communication to the outside world. On their way for help, the group starts to disintegrate, just as a new natural order is unveiled before their astonished eyes.

Cast

Daniel GraoFélix
Clara LagoEva
Andrés VelencosoHugo
Carmen RuizSara
Miquel FernándezSergio
Antonio GarridoRafa

View Full Cast >

Images