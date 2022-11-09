The End of Ageing

Not Available

All over the world, human beings are living longer than ever before. This is due to many factors, including improved living conditions, lifestyle choices and medical advancements. While there is not a single cause, a growing community of scientists are pushing the limits of life expectancy. In the not-too-distant future, they may even be able to halt ageing altogether. As the world's population continues to live longer, our current economic systems will no longer be sustainable. Health care systems, and the economies that fund them, need to make major changes. Because a growing number of people are healthy enough continue to work and play, we will need to reevaluate the nature of employment and recreation.