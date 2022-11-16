The End of Innocence

Not Available

Based on Simon Garfield 's book of the same name, this programme examines how British attitudes towards disease and homosexuality were affected by Aids. Originally sold to the public as a pandemic affecting homosexuals and heterosexuals alike, by 1990 it had become apparent that the risk of infection was far higher for gay men. In a sad yet sometimes hilarious story of mutual misunderstanding, politicians, gay rights activists and campaigners describe the attitudes, from moral outrage and homophobia to a desire not to offend, that prevented the formulation of a policy that would protect those most at risk from Aids.