When a waning audience base, encroaching urban development and a crippling economy threaten to shutter a small Black Box theater in Brooklyn, the remaining company members send out a call for help, bringing in old blood and gambling on new creative partners to put on one last show. Shot on location in the DUMBO and Gowanus areas of Brooklyn, New York, and featuring a brilliant ensemble cast headlined by Cuyle Carvin (Alien Opponent, Mineville) and award winner Sarah-Doe Osborne (Best Actress, NYC Independent Film Festival), 'The End of Something' is a funny, bittersweet look at what happens when romance, friendship and youthful dreams come to an end.