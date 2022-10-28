1928

The End of St. Petersburg

  • Drama

Release Date

May 29th, 1928

Studio

Mezhrabpom-Rus

The End of St. Petersburg (Russian: Конец Санкт-Петербурга, translit. Konets Sankt-Peterburga) is a 1927 silent film directed by Vsevolod Pudovkin and produced by Mezhrabpom. Commissioned to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the October Revolution, The End of St Petersburg was to be Pudovkin's most famous film and secured his place as one of the foremost Soviet montage film directors. The film forms part of Pudovkin's 'revolutionary trilogy', alongside Mother (1926) and Storm Over Asia (1928).

Cast

Aleksandr ChistyakovThe Communist Working Man
Vera BaranovskayaŽena
Ivan ChuvelyovThe Village Lad
V. ObelenskyLebedev, The Manufacturer
Aleksandr GromovThe Bald Revolutionary
Sergey KomarovDistrict Police Chief

