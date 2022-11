Not Available

In this WisdomFilm entitled “The End of Suffering: Invoking Peacefulness”, Nobel-nominated Buddhist teacher Thich Nath Hanh shares a healing vision of the world as a ‘safe island of mindfulness’ where the waters are clean and compassion prevails. With the striking of the brass bell, it’s as if we are in a meditation hall in the Orient with Phap Niem’s mesmerizing voice chanting for the healing of the world.