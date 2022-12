Not Available

A secluded fast food joint next to an empty parking lot, where it's good to go, because nobody recognizes you there. On a rainy autumnal day, people show up one after the other - all of them on the verge of a breakdown - or perhaps a breakthrough? The main character, Waitress, sees and absorbs it all. One by one - through their personal drama - the clients push the Waitress towards her own edge.