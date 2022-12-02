The End of the Circle

Not Available

Discouraged and disheartened with her uncompromising poverty and the narrow prospects for improving the bleak conditions, she goes away with another. It was hard to leave the little tot and the husband vainly straggling against the relentless tide of invincible circumstance. In the lonesome night the child prays for the mother-woman, and across the dreary waste of desert life she hears the call, and heeds. The telepathic tie that binds the child's mind to her own transmits the wistful message, and the mother-heart conquers. The nebulous shadow of night and blight departs; the withered hope buds and blooms anew, and she takes the narrow path back to those to whom her life is consecrated.