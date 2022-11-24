The End of the Game

Not Available

Robin Lehman presents an intimate view of the panorama of African wildlife, giving a sense of what it is really like to be there, and in a dramatic climax makes a poignant plea for conservation. Filmed in Zaire, Kenya and Tanzania, the film takes the viewer from deep inside an anthill, to the majestic giraffes suckling their young, African storms, dung beetle ritual dances, duels for supremacy, feeding time and playtime all end, as the animals disappear one by one while the sound of a rifle shatters the existing magic of life.