The End of the Tunnel

Not Available

This film portrays a blind boy whose eyesight is trapped in the darkness. When he was a child, he imagined the only he couldn’t see were the dark nights; just like a game of hide and seek with his eyes blindfolded; the echoes of countdown still rings in his ear, the only thing that didn’t bore him were the sounds of the world. Music opened another road for him, and with music he was given a miracle that took him out of that closeted space and out into the world. Awards 45th Annual Golden Horse Best Short Film Nomination 13th Pusan International Film Festival Wide Angle 27th Vancouver International Film Festival Dragons & Tigers 10th Taipei Film Festival / Best Short Film 5th Dubai International Film Festival AsiaAfrica Cinema 3th Golden Harvest Awards /Blogger Choice Award Hong Kong Asia Independent Film Festival 2008 Short Films Program