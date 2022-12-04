The Endless Cycle

Not Available

The year 2020 is special, and the pandemic has brought about significant changes in all kinds of relationships. What does an African man experience in China? What will be his relationship with the people around him? What happens to the psychological borders that arise within the body when the intervening body is confronted with a particular epidemic situation, with considerable differences in race, language, society, politics, lifestyle, and values? Will this psychological boundary be broken by the gradual mutual understanding and communication, dissolved, or even integrated entirely?