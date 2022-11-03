The Endless Summer Revisited

Not Available

A documentary mostly edited together from unused footage from The Endless Summer and The Endless Summer II, this documentary gives further insight into the making and success of the original classic surf documentary. It is written, produced and directed by Dana Brown, son of the director of the first two films, Bruce Brown (who executive produced this film). This film likely will appeal only to hardcore fans of the Endless Summer films, but it does feature more of the gorgeous cinematography for which the earlier films are famous. Written by Annie Bulloch