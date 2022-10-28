The Enfield Haunting

Not Available

Supernatural drama based on real-life events that took place in an ordinary North London home in 1977. During the autumn of that year, novice paranormal researcher Maurice Grosse hears of a family reported to be terrorised by supernatural forces. After the recent death of his own daughter, Maurice gets drawn into the family's story, which also involves a young girl at the centre of the bizarre happenings. The researcher enlists the help of experienced investigator Guy Lyon Playfair, who at first believes the case to be a scam - that is, until he comes into contact with the malevolent presence himself.