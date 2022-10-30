The Engaged Woman

Not Available

Andrew Christie runs the traditional Dolphin hotel in Cornwall, specialized in weddings and honeymoons, but competition from cheap holidays overseas becomes crushing. After his disloyal wife Nell deserts to apply as manager in the Maldives, their main tour operator intends to cancel, which would spell bankruptcy. Andrew comes up with a modern alternative, hosting traditional weddings for Indian couples. to sell the idea, he pretends to be backed by an Indian wife. To fill the part urgently, he enlists part-time maid Rajani Sharma, a, art student, whose father, banker Murali Sharma, wants to go ahead with her arranged marriage to Tarun, from India.