The English Scally Collection

Scallies, chavs, skanks and street urchins! Triga Films presents the Best of British street trade. Starting in 2001 Triga Films became the first UK porn company to showcase the lad, the bad, and the very dangerous to know! Starting with the groundbreaking Scally Boy Orgy (featuring low-life British hoodlums) and then going on to Council Scum, cementing Triga Films as the first and only production company to feature real British street urchins in their full and brutal glory. This showcase of unruly and wild lads fucking the arses off each other shows that lads in porn don't have to be the usual blonde and skinny camp boys who are featured so heavily in most other gay porn. This compilation is a tour de of prime British meat at its very best.