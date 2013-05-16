The English Teacher

Teacher Linda Sinclair (Julianne Moore) balances her staid home life with an incredible passion for her subject, but her routine is forever altered when a former star pupil and his unsupportive father reenter her life. Go-to television director Craig Zisk, whose credits include Scrubs, Weeds and United States of Tara, takes a turn on the big screen with this insightful comedy about self-discovery co-starring Greg Kinnear, Nathan Lane, Michael Angarano and Lily Collins.
|Julianne Moore
|Linda Sinclair
|Michael Angarano
|Jason Sherwood
|Greg Kinnear
|Dr. Tom Sherwood
|Lily Collins
|Halle Anderson
|Fiona Shaw
|Narrator
|Norbert Leo Butz
|Vice Principal Phil Pelaski
View Full Cast >