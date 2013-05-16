2013

The English Teacher

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 2013

Studio

Mirabelle Pictures Productions

Teacher Linda Sinclair (Julianne Moore) balances her staid home life with an incredible passion for her subject, but her routine is forever altered when a former star pupil and his unsupportive father reenter her life. Go-to television director Craig Zisk, whose credits include Scrubs, Weeds and United States of Tara, takes a turn on the big screen with this insightful comedy about self-discovery co-starring Greg Kinnear, Nathan Lane, Michael Angarano and Lily Collins.

Cast

Julianne MooreLinda Sinclair
Michael AngaranoJason Sherwood
Greg KinnearDr. Tom Sherwood
Lily CollinsHalle Anderson
Fiona ShawNarrator
Norbert Leo ButzVice Principal Phil Pelaski

View Full Cast >

Images