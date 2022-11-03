The Enigma of Love

Not Available

Jackie (Jacky Cheung) is the owner of a very shady nightclub, which the cops are itching to shut down. But they haven't been able to catch Jackie red-handed yet due to his trickiness. When Jacky goes so far as to trick a female cop, Tammy (Maggie Cheung), into falling in love with him, the rest of the police force goes bananas, swearing to put an end to his nefarious activities at any cost. But is Jacky actually falling for Tammy and beginning to change his ways? Or is he already in too deep with the cops for that to help his situation?