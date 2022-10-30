The Enigma of Nic Jones

Not Available

In 1982, folk musician Nic Jones was at the peak of his career, but driving home from a gig one night a near-fatal car crash changed his life forever. Almost every bone in his body was broken and neurological damage meant that he would never play his guitar in front of an audience again. Apart from a couple of tribute concerts, Nic Jones disappeared from the public eye for thirty years. Then in the summer of 2012, encouraged by friends and family, Nic returned to the stage to play several festival performances.. The concerts were a resounding success and for his old and new fans, a moving comeback for their musical hero.