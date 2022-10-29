Not Available

The Enochian System of John Dee

Introduces the historical background necessary for understanding the progenation of John Dee's Enochian system of Theurgy into the world. This video covers the social context of Elizabethan-era England during the lifetime of Dr. Dee. compares the Sigilum Dei Aemeth, as it was used by John Dee, to the Alberti cipher disk, a poly-alphabetic encoder. Dee's version of the Sigilum incorporated both letters and numbers as a means of describing rotation of the disk (or of its elementary components) either clockwise or counter-clockwise. Examines the method of skrying Dee used, a form of crystal-ball gazing, to create his more complex system of Enochian magic.

