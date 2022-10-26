The Entitled

Not Available

Without the security of the job he wants or the future he dreamed of, Paul Dynan (Kevin Zegers), plans the perfect crime to help his struggling family - extort a fortune from three wealthy men (Ray Liotta, Victor Garber, Stephen McHattie. The plan to abduct their socialite children (Laura Vandervoort, Dustin Milligan, John Bregar) and a collect a healthy ransom of $3-million dollars. Over the course of one long night, Paul and his accomplices hold the rich kids hostage awaiting the $3-million ransom with little idea of the secrets that will surface between the fathers when they are forced to choose between their children and their money. Once blood is shed and things go horribly wrong, Paul must fight to stay one step ahead of his own twisted game.