"Filmed in 1963-64 by Ken Jacobs, in collaboration with Flo Jacobs, Bob Cowan, Joyce Wieland, and others, THE SKY SOCIALIST has existed in various versions throughout the ensuing years, but always in a form Jacobs has considered unfinished and provisional. With support from Anthology, which created brand-new digital transfers taken from the 8mm Kodachrome camera originals, Ken and Flo have turned their attention to the task of shaping it into a final form at long last, and the result is both a now-complete SKY SOCIALIST and a new work, THE ENVIRONS, constructed from footage shot in the same period and in many of the same settings." - Anthology Film Archives