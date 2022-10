Not Available

Jack Jackson, years after getting expelled in Epic of Epic Epicness, joins the Marines to throw his life away. He joins with his new comrades in a covert mission to the jungles of Neo-Pakistan to secure its President and extort lunch money he owes the US's President. However, they come into conflict with the Neo-Paki Cong and a mysterious militia known as the Viper Unit, who may be involved with an enemy from Jack's past.