2014

The Equalizer

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Release Date

September 25th, 2014

Studio

Lonetree Entertainment

In The Equalizer, Denzel Washington plays McCall, a former black ops commando who has faked his death to live a quiet life in Boston. When he comes out of his self-imposed retirement to rescue a young girl, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), he finds himself face to face with ultra-violent Russian gangsters. As he serves vengeance against those who brutalize the helpless, McCall’s desire for justice is reawakened. If someone has a problem, the odds are stacked against them, and they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer.

Cast

Marton CsokasTeddy
Chloë Grace MoretzTeri
David HarbourMasters
Haley BennettMandy
Bill PullmanBrian Plummer
Melissa LeoSusan Plummer

