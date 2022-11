Not Available

The movie, through the use of 3D graphics, retraces the monument’s adventures, as well as all the restoration interventions that took place over the past century. Drawing information from the data registered in the Acropolis Restoration Service, this animated short film showcases the first stages of restoration (1902-1909), as well as the Europa Nostra-awarded final restoration of Erechtheum, performed between 1979 and 1987.