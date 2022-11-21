The Ernest Film Festival

Not Available

Hey Vern! Your ol' buddy Ernest is back in a new video that features Commercials, Bloopers, Behind-the-Scenes looks, and special surprises! Ernest sells things like ice cream, soft drinks, dairy products, even beer! He also has public service announcements on drunk driving and more. It also shows how Ernest commercials are made, and with the bloopers, how they're attempted to be made. It also features many of Ernest's long lived routines: the window slamming on his hands, falling off a ladder, trying to fix the TV and getting electrocuted, him propping the window with an Acme window stop, removing it and the window falls on him again, Ernest starting to fall off the ladder but tosses an anchor onto the roof, Vern cuts the rope and Ernest goes sailing to the ground.