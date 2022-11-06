The Ernie Game

Not Available

Ernie Turner is released from a mental hospital and evicted from his apartment. Alienated and indifferent to life, he meets Donna, a beautiful young woman while wandering down the street. Donna takes pity on Ernie despite him being in a terminal state of confusion and the two become involved with each other. Later at a party, Ernie meets a former girlfriend, Gail, and the two resume their previous relationship. For Ernie life is a game, but as he moves between the two women, his fragile mental state declines and his imagined rejections drive him to fantastic and dangerous schemes.