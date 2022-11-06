Not Available

The Ernie Game

  • Drama
  • Crime

ONF | NFB

Ernie Turner is released from a mental hospital and evicted from his apartment. Alienated and indifferent to life, he meets Donna, a beautiful young woman while wandering down the street. Donna takes pity on Ernie despite him being in a terminal state of confusion and the two become involved with each other. Later at a party, Ernie meets a former girlfriend, Gail, and the two resume their previous relationship. For Ernie life is a game, but as he moves between the two women, his fragile mental state declines and his imagined rejections drive him to fantastic and dangerous schemes.

Cast

Alexis KannerErnie Turner
Jackie BurroughsGail
Leonard CohenSinger

