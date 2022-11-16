The Erotic Adventures of Pinocchio

Not Available

This is a bawdy burlesque version of the famous fairy tale. Instead of Gepetto, the old-man woodcarver, we have Geppeta, an apparently frustrated and nubile young virgin. Geppeta carves Pinocchio for herself as a gorgeous young hunk. Geppeta's fairy godmother, a blonde played by Dyanne Thorne, magically transforms the young stud Pinocchio into a living man, who is quickly brought to work in the local whorehouse as a prize stud and exhibitionist. Nothing -- not even sex -- is taken seriously in this lighthearted, semi-pornographic offering. The film was originally rated X, but was later re-edited and given an R by the MPAA in 1977