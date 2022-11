Not Available

Major Tony is dynamiting a tunnel when he discovers a bottle and trunk hidden inside. He takes the stuff home and soon Jeannie has popped out to serve her new master. But Tony, who’s engaged to marry Suzanne and wants to save himself for her. What he doesn’t know is that Suzanne is a gold digger who plans to have Tony committed, with the help of her Dad, a clinical doctor. But just perhaps this new genie and her male friend can save the day?