The Errand Boy

Paramutual Pictures wants to know where all the money is going so they hire Morty to be their spy. Morty works for Mr. Sneak and gets a job in the mail room so that he can have access to the lot. But all that Morty ever finds is that he can cause havoc no matter what he does.
|Brian Donlevy
|Tom 'T.P.' Paramutual
|Howard McNear
|Dexter Sneak
|Dick Wesson
|The A.D.
|Kathleen Freeman
|Mrs. Helen Paramutual
|Robert Ivers
|Young NY Director Who Argues with T.P.
|Pat Dahl
|Miss Carson
