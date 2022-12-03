The Escapade

Not Available

The story revolves around the characters of Tess and Anatole. Barely of age, but not exactly adults, they still know nothing of love. Anatole sleeps wherever he is able while waiting for a stable job to come along, whereas Tess is about to start preparatory classes in Paris. They first meet in the surroundings of a port in decline, like a symbol of a country that is suffocating but which still has something to say. He has a tent, she has a car: together they will criss-cross the country’s roads and draw out the summer, to ensure they never forget.