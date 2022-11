Not Available

Trace the remarkable arc of Charlie Chaplin's silent-screen career with a comprehensive collection of his most "essential" films. This first installment of a multivolume set includes Making a Living (his first film) and Mabel's Strange Predicament. Making a Living finds Chaplin causing problems for a newspaper reporter (Henry Lehrman); Mabel's Strange Predicament finds him donning his signature tramp costume for the very first time.