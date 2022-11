Not Available

Formed in 1976, The Clash embodied passion, idealism and political social zeal. Blending rock, reggae, hip-hop and funk, they were the cutting edge of the punk scene. This disc, an essential primer for fans of the influential group, includes tracks such as "White Riot," "Complete Control," "Tommy Gun," "Clampdown" and much more. Also includes a "Clash on Broadway" theatrical trailer and the group's never-before-seen home movie, "Hell W10."