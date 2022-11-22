The Eternal Beauty Of Snowboarding

Not Available

For three years, Jérôme Tanon attached a $250 Sony video camera to his main SLR using a pole and some gaffer tape. As he followed some of the world’s best riders around the world, this little camcorder was continuously rolling, filling up card after card with every journey, every takeoff, every landing, every slam, every kicker-build, every angry outburst, every shared joke, every bit of goofballing, every nature poo, every game of UNO (and there were many games of UNO), every booze-filled night; the list goes on. Tanon condenses this formidable mountain of candid footage into a warts-and-all exposé of professional snowboarding that is in turns brutal, cynical and hilarious. But above all, it is honest.