The Eternal Jew

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Deutsche Film Gesellschaft (DFG)

The Jews of Poland (invaded by Germany in 1939) are depicted as filthy, evil, corrupt, and intent on world domination. Street scenes are shown prejudicially, along with clips from Jewish cinema of the day and photos of Jewish celebrities, while the narrator "explains" the Jewish problem. The climax and resolution of the film is Hitler's 1939 announcement that the Jewish race will meet its "annihilation" (Vernichtung).

Cast

Jasmin WeberErzähler
Harry GieseNarrator
Mona MarisHerself (archive footage)
Curt Bois
Fritz Kortner
Peter Lorre

