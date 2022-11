Not Available

In Incheon airport of South Korea, time stands still for Andres, a depressive best-selling self-help author. He meets Sam, an anxious Overseas Filipino Worker who is about to start a new life as a nurse. She stalls and spends her time sketching strangers in the airport. Together, they bond over their loneliness, conversations and neuroses. Time is an unbeatable opponent, only to leave fleeting but lasting connections.