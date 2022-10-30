The Eugenist

Not Available

A group of college students stumble upon an abandoned school. The students decide to explore the school just for kicks, but once inside, they find out that the school is not so abandoned. Unbeknownst to them, the school was targeted for a eugenics population control experiment. But, this experiment went terribly wrong. They tried to make better humans. But, they only made monsters. Now these once happy college kids will be hunted down… one by one. But are they being hunted by something less than human… or more? Be careful what you kind of medicine your practice. Some cures will kill you.