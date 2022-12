Not Available

After Queen Shin is dethroned, a power struggle erupts among King Jung-jong's concubines who hope to take the queen's place. Song Min-dol, a eunuch who despises the way the court treats him, introduces his sister to the king in the hopes that she can claim the throne. However, he is unaware that by doing so, he has signed her death warrent and unintentionally causes the deaths of everyone he cares about