Not Available

They say that the Eurovision Song contest is the gay Mondial, but if you ask Rita, Leon and Daniel, they would prefer that the entire country cross fingers for 'Douze Points' for Israel. The film follows Asaf, a Eurovision fan, who is trying to get accepted into the 'Eurovisionist' community via the three members, Rita, Leon and Daniel. During his journey, Asaf finds out about their way of life, about the changing effect of the Eurovision Song Contest on it over time and the encounter between the glittering Eurovision world and Israeli reality nowadays.