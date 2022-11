Not Available

Golf balls, watermelons and lawn furniture all play a role in one eventful evening for a suburban family in crisis. Of the adult Snack siblings - Lindsay, Angus and Katy - Angus is the only one to have "escaped" the repressed life with their parents, by moving out of the family's suburban Toronto home. Theirs is a dysfunctional family where no one truly communicates with each other, no one seems happy, but each who funnels their energy elsewhere.