The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert

After years of separation, the two voices and acoustic guitars that laid the foundation for pop music were united again to harmonize in London's Royal Albert Hall as thousands of fans who flocked to the scene were joined by generations of musicians they inspired, from the Beatles to the Beach Boys. With an all-star band featuring keyboardist Pete Wingfield, guitartists Albert Lee and Martin Jenner and drummer Graham Jarvis, the Everly Brothers sing 20 of their greatest songs, proving originals are still the best. Songs: Claudette, Walk Right Back, Crying in the Rain, Cathy's Clown, Love Is Strange, When Will I Be Loved?, So Sad (To Watch Love Go Bad), Bird Dog, Be-Bop-a-Lula, Barbara Allen, A Long Time Gone, Step It Up and Go, Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, Devoted to You, Love Hurts, ('Til) I Kissed You, All I Have to Do Is Dream, Lucille, Let It Be Me.