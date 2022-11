Not Available

On June 12, 1963, an assassin's bullet ended the life of Medgar Evers, the Field Secretary of the NAACP in Mississippi. From the Emmy-winning director of "The Uncomfortable Truth" comes the incredible true story of one family's unbreakable love and tragic sacrifice in the name of freedom for everyone. "The Evers" is a powerful testament of love, faith and family in the quest for a better world.